 Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Sunil Narine leapfrogs to 2nd spot, Phil Salt nears top-5; Kohli firmly at top
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Sunil Narine leapfrogs to 2nd spot, Phil Salt nears top-5; Kohli firmly at top

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 26, 2024 11:26 PM IST

Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Sunil Narine produced an impressive outing yet again, smashing 71 off just 32 balls to go second in the list

Sunil Narine leapfrogged to second position in the Orange Cap list at the IPL 2024, following another brilliant performance at the opening spot during the match against Punjab Kings on Friday. Narine smashed 71 off just 32 deliveries, providing the KKR with a blistering start to the innings after they were invited to bat in Kolkata. His fellow opening partner, Phil Salt, also smashed 72 in only 37 balls and jumped to second spot in the list. Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru continues to stay at the top of the list.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at the Eden Gardens(PTI)
Narine and Salt forged a 138-run partnership for the opening wicket; while the West Indian all-rounder smashed nine fours and four sixes in his explosive knock, Salt, too, was equally exceptional, clearing the boundaries on six occasions. Thanks to their blitzkrieg, KKR smashed a mammoth 261/6 in 20 overs. Quite incredibly, however, the total didn't prove enough as Punjab Kings, riding on Jonny Bairstow's explosive century and Shashank Singh's unbeaten 68-run knock, completed the highest T20 run-chase, reaching the target with 10 balls to spare.

No Punjab Kings batter is currently in the top 20; the PBKS have had a frustrating season so far, with their top order failing to fire consistently. On Friday, however, Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow smashed brilliant half-centuries, providing a glimpse of what the Kings openers can do when on song. Bairstow had made his return to the XI after being benched over the past few matches, as he replaced fellow countryman Liam Livingstone in the lineup.

Updated Orange Cap list after KKR vs PBKS(IPL)
Onto Saturday's double-header

Significant changes are expected on Saturday when IPL 2024 will see two matches being played; while the Delhi Capitals host the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming at avenging their loss earlier in the season when they take on the high-flying Rajasthan Royals.

DC captain Rishabh Pant is currently fourth in the Orange Cap list with 342 runs to his name in nine innings, while RR's Riyan Parag (318) and Sanju Samson (314) are currently eighth and ninth, respectively.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

