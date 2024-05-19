Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli shines as Bengaluru clinch Playoff berth, extends lead at top
Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli continues to remain at the top of the list after the side's brilliant win over CSK.
In an incredible fightback synonymous with how the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have displayed towards the second half of the season, the side defied the odds to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs, thus clinching a spot in the Playoffs. RCB posted a strong score of 218/5 in 20 overs after being invited to bat in Bengaluru and then restricted the Super Kings to 191/7, thus eliminating the men in yellow from the competition.
The RCB needed to restrict CSK to 201 to ensure a playoff qualification; however, on multiple occasions throughout the visitors' run-chase, it seemed the match had been slipping away from the Royal Challengers. However, the RCB bowlers made a remarkable comeback to deny the Super Kings.
In the final over of the run-chase, CSK required 17 runs to clinch a playoff berth, and the side's legendary former captain, MS Dhoni, started the over with a gigantic six against Yash Dayal. However, the RCB pacer kept his nerve to dismiss Dhoni off the very next delivery and then conceded only one run off the remaining four deliveries to help his side book a playoff berth.
Earlier in RCB innings, Virat Kohli made a brilliant start for the side once again, scoring an important 47 while captain Faf du Plessis also shined with a 54-run knock.
Orange Cap list in IPL 2024
With his 47-run knock, Virat Kohli breached the 700-run mark for the season as he extended the league at the top of the Orange Cap list, helping RCB clinch a playoff spot in a remarkable comeback. Kohli has 708 runs to his name in 14 innings after the game, with an impressive strike rate of 155.60. The second-placed Ruturaj Gaikwad had a forgettable outing in the game, as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck; he stays at 583 runs for the season in 14 matches. There was no other change throughout the remaining top ten after the game, with two more remaining in the group stage.
