OTD: Virat Kohli tops Sachin Tendulkar as India advances to 2023 World Cup final

On this day at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 One Day International (ODI) centuries by notching up his 50th ton in India’s semifinal victory over New Zealand. His landmark innings and Mohammed Shami’s stellar seven-wicket haul led India to a comprehensive 70-run victory, securing their spot in the 2023 World Cup final. Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 50th ODI century during India's 2023 World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand in Mumbai.(ANI)

Kohli’s milestone century

As he struck his 50th ODI century, Kohli not only broke Tendulkar’s long-standing record but did so in front of the cricketing legend himself. The Mumbai crowd erupted when Kohli achieved this milestone, turning the moment into a heartfelt tribute to both players. His emotional celebration included a bow to the stands where Sachin Tendulkar and other fans watched. Kohli later reflected on the moment, saying, "It feels surreal… my hero is sitting there."

In a composed innings, Kohli scored 117 off 113 balls, building partnerships that steadied India’s innings after their explosive start. His knock demonstrated technique and flair, where he hit nine boundaries and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer’s power-packed 105

Alongside Kohli, Shreyas Iyer delivered a crucial performance, scoring a fluent 105 off just 70 balls. His aggressive knock helped India amass a formidable total of 397 for 4. Iyer struck eight sixes and four boundaries, putting intense pressure on New Zealand’s bowlers, who struggled to contain his blazing innings. Rohit Sharma played a quick 47-run cameo which was complemented by Shubman Gill’s 80.

Shami’s game-changing spell

In response, New Zealand started strong, with openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra playing aggressively but couldn't carry on. However, Mohammed Shami soon took control, breaking partnerships at crucial moments. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s partnership of 181 runs provided hope, but Shami’s accuracy and pace dismantled the rest of New Zealand’s lineup. Mitchell’s gritty 134, complemented by Williamson’s 69, kept New Zealand in the game until the 40th over, when India’s bowlers tightened their grip.

Shami’s final figures of 7 for 57, a career-best, made him the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. His relentless pace and precision ensured that New Zealand never got the momentum they needed. This victory capped off an unbeaten run for India leading into the final of the 2023 World Cup.