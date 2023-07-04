Ouch! Ex-India star attacks Stokes, Broad over 'withdrawn the appeal' remark, says 'English cricket's hypocrisy…'

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's, which the Aussies won by 43 runs, has been marred with controversy, overshadowing the contest both the teams displayed on the field. It all started with Mitchell Starc's attempted catch of Ben Duckett, followed by Kevin Pietersen's remarks on Nathan Lyon when he walked out to bat. However, one incident which garnered the most reaction was Jonny Bairstow's stumping, which despite being within the rules of cricket made, the home supporters and the English team livid.

Ben Stokes reacts after being struck on the leg by a ball from Mitchell Starc(AFP)

Stuart Broad, who walked out to bat following the dismissal, passed a snide remark at Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, saying "you'll always be remembered for that." The beef didn't stop there as England captain Ben Stokes made it clear that Bairstow's stumping was against the spirit of the game and he as a captain would not want to win matches in that manner. Stokes even mentioned that he would have withdrawn the appeal if the roles were reversed.

Ever since the incident, cricket enthusiast have dug deep following which plenty of archive videos have resurfaced, enough to slam England for not respecting 'spirit of cricket' on numerous occasions. Reacting to one such video, former Test opener Aakash Chopra took a dig at Broad and Stokes, pointing out the hypocrisy.

"Ouch. You can even see the torchbearer of 'The Spirit of the Game' shrugging his shoulders instead of initiating the process to withdraw the appeal. After all, you wouldn't want to be remembered for things like these.

"Also, there are multiple videos circulating calling out their hypocrisy…including some involving the current players. English cricket’s hypocrisy and the sense of entitlement is something else," he tweeted.

The footage is from a Test match between England and New Zealand at Headingley, also the venue of the third Ashes encounter. It shows how Jack Leach claimed a wicket of Henry Nicholls after the ball had ricocheted off Daryl Mitchell's bat and went straight into the hands of Alex Lees at mid-off.

The user, who shared the video, wrote: "If this was England, they would have never accepted this dismissal. Sorry but just not the way England would want to win."

