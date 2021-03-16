Our chances were completely written off: Ashwin says team was surrounded by talks 4-0 whitewash after Kohli's departure

When India lost the first Test of the Australian Tour in Adelaide-- which included a 36 all-out in the second innings-- a lot of things were written and said about that group of players. They were anything but pleasant, to say the least. At that point in time, the defeat pinched more as it was skipper Virat Kohli's last match before availing his paternity leave.

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin told India Today that talks of 4-0 whitewash after the defeat and the departure of Kohli were hurtful. He stated that even the most experienced players of the side had to deal with people saying that the team didn't exist beyond that first Test.

Kohli returned home just after the first match for the birth of his first child. Tamil Nadu spinner Ashwin admitted that he was one of those who wondered how the team would handle the departure of their leader.

"After the first Test, a lot of people were talking about one particular fact which I think was huge at that point in time. Even as a player, I was thinking about it. We were going to miss out on No. 4 and the talisman of our country, Virat Kohli for the next Test. Imagine the gravity of the situation where you have lost a Test by miles, getting bowled out for 36 and you're losing your premier batsman and captain for the next Test."

Ashwin further added that quite a few, especially Australia's media and former players, had completely written off India's chances.

"But what was very interesting was the number of people that were talking about how that particular departure of Virat Kohli from that team environment would completely collapse the team. They were talking about Virat leaving and hence this team 'has no chance, 4-0 whitewash' etc, etc. A lot of things were being spoken about. I read a few of them after the Melbourne victory because I saved it up and not give too much thought to negativity."

This is why, the 2-1 series, including Aswhin's heroics with the bat in the third Test in Sydney, felt even better.

The 34-year-old spinner explained that India were able to "beautifully channelize the hurt" and play with conviction in the remainder of the series. India levelled the series in the next match in Melbourne with an eight-wicket win; secured a famous draw in the third; and breached Australia's fortress, The Gabba, in the fourth to complete an incredible come-from-behind against-all-odds series victory.

"But it was interesting, when you look at that dressing room, the kind of results the team has achieved over the last decade or so is not ordinary. And we had people who had played 60, 70, and 80 Tests sitting inside the dressing room, having won a lot of matches on their own and still having to deal with people saying that the team literally didn't exist beyond that first Test."

"It was hurtful to a point and I think that hurt was channelized beautifully by the team, both internally and externally. That's what came out. We have been quietly confident and maybe people didn't take notice of it. And it's about time we perform and make people understand who we have been over the years," Ashwin added.