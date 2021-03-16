IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'It’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow and Pant day after': Aakash Chopra hits out at KL Rahul's critics
KL Rahul and Aakash Chopra.(File/PTI)
KL Rahul and Aakash Chopra.(File/PTI)
cricket

'It’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow and Pant day after': Aakash Chopra hits out at KL Rahul's critics

India vs England: Despite the dip in form, former India opener Aakash Chopra backed Rahul and suggested that there's no point in doubting a match-winner because of a couple of low scores.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:00 PM IST

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has been subjected to heavy criticism after returning with scores of one and zero in the first two T20Is against England, respectively. The right-hander, who occupied the 2nd position in the ICC T20I batsmen's rankings before the start of the series, has now slipped to the third.

Despite the dip in form, former India opener Aakash Chopra backed Rahul and added that there is no point in doubting a match-winner because of a couple of low scores.

“If we start asking questions about a runaway match-winner after just two low-scores, we aren’t going to build a team that’ll win the World Cup. If it’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow...Pant day after. And then...will have a team of insecure players,” Chopra said in a Tweet on Monday.

Also read: 'They will play in all three formats': Saba Karim makes huge prediction for two India youngsters

The 28-year-old Rahul has proven his versatility in the past by batting in different positions in the top and middle-order. In the shortest format of the game, he has two centuries to his name, averages a little over 41, and boasts of a healthy strike-rate of 143.67. In the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Karnataka opener finished as the highest run-scorer for the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Rahul has also proven himself as a reliable gloveman. When Rishabh Pant was dropped from the team in New Zealand and in the white-ball leg of the Australian Tour, the flamboyant opener even took up wicketkeeping duties.

Known for consistency, a poor run of form is something Rahul isn't used to. Moreover, he is back in the side on the back of a long layover and that could have a role to play in the slight dip. Before featuring in the first T20I in Ahmedabad on March 12, Rahul last played an international game on December 8, 2020, against Australia. He warmed the bench throughout the Australian and England Test series.

It remains to be seen whether skipper Virat Kohli brings back Rohit Sharma (who was rested for the first couple of T20Is) for the third T20I on Tuesday, March 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India cricketer Poonam Yadav completes a catch.(Getty Images)
India cricketer Poonam Yadav completes a catch.(Getty Images)
cricket

Spin attack has not been up to mark against SA: Poonam Yadav

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The Indian women's team, known for its strong spin attack, was let down by its tweakers in the five-match series which the visitors have already clinched 3-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Herschelle Gibbs in action against The Netherlands in the 2007 ICC World Cup Group A match(Getty Images)
Herschelle Gibbs in action against The Netherlands in the 2007 ICC World Cup Group A match(Getty Images)
cricket

On this day: Before Yuvraj, it was Gibbs who did the unthinkable - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket, when he tore apart Dutchman Daan Van Bunge during the 2007 ICC World Cup in the West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul and Aakash Chopra.(File/PTI)
KL Rahul and Aakash Chopra.(File/PTI)
cricket

'It’s Rahul now, could be Ishan or Pant next': Chopra slams KL Rahul's critics

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:15 PM IST
India vs England: Despite the dip in form, former India opener Aakash Chopra backed Rahul and suggested that there's no point in doubting a match-winner because of a couple of low scores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thisara Perera (L) and Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) of Sri Lanka celebrate the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.(AFP)
Thisara Perera (L) and Dimuth Karunaratne (2R) of Sri Lanka celebrate the dismissal of Shai Hope of West Indies during the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.(AFP)
cricket

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dimuth Karunaratne’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
cricket

Rising star Ishan Kishan has chance to come out of Rishabh Pant's shadow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • India vs England: For a diminutive man, Kishan caught everyone's eye in the rescheduled IPL season of 2020 as he blasted his way to 516 runs to record his best ever season for Mumbai Indians, who retained their title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar. File(BCCI)
Sachin Tendulkar. File(BCCI)
cricket

On this Day: Sachin became first cricketer to register 100th international ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar's 100th ton came exactly 9 years ago in an Asia Cup ODI match against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithali Raj while batting against South Africa. (BCCI)
Mithali Raj while batting against South Africa. (BCCI)
cricket

Indian women to play for pride in 5th ODI against SA women

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Barring the convincingly nine-wicket win in the second match, the Indian women have barely fired in unison while the South Africans, who have already clinched the series 3-1, have excelled as a team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
Jason Roy and Ishan Kishan.(File/PTI)
cricket

'He's a star player': Roy wasn't surprised to see Kishan's exploits on debut

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Kishan's 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli set an easy win for India, as captain Kohli finished things off with an unbeaten 73-run knock to chase down the target of 165.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)
Cricket - Fourth Test - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 6, 2021. India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)
cricket

Ashwin explains why he finds questions on return to ODIs, T20Is as 'laughable'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Ashwin's last appearance in white-ball cricket for India was back in July 2017, in a T20I game against West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
cricket

Mature Suryakumar Yadav finally gets his due

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Over the last three seasons, Yadav has been honing his skills, balancing conventional with unconventional, trying to spend as much time at the crease as possible while keeping the scoreboard ticking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
cricket

‘Maybe he was thinking he’s still in IPL’: Sehwag lauds Kishan on debut knock

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:38 PM IST
India vs England: Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

IND predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Kishan retain his spot after fifty on debut?

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
India vs England: After winning the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets, India would hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
cricket

'He doesn't repeat mistakes': Laxman on Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Kohli allowed debutant Ishan Kishan to play freely, as he settled himself in the middle, and by the time Kishan was dismissed after a memorable debut, Kohli was ready to take the charge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
cricket

Ishan Kishan joins India’s list of fiery debutants

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Yet one thing is for sure: if Indian cricket has produced a rollicking ride over the last four months, it—“obviously” Kishan would say—has to do with the quality of its debutants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP