‘Our destiny is still in our hands’: Rovman Powell confident of KKR turnaround after LSG defeat

Speaking after the match, Powell pointed out that KKR still have time to stage a comeback in their season, which has only just begun.

Kolkata Knight Riders fell to their third defeat of IPL 2026 , losing to Lucknow Super Giants in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens on Thursday. KKR are now ninth in the ten-team table, with one point from four matches. But West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell , a part of the KKR team, backed the side to make a turnaround.

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"If you look at IPL history, teams that win are the ones that peak in the middle and later stages. It’s not easy when you don’t start well, but our destiny is still in our hands. We still have games left. If we keep putting in the work, the results will come. Sometimes it’s not just about the result – tonight was a good game, we just ended up on the wrong side. But wins will come if we keep doing the right things," he said.

Rovman Powell impressed with Mukul Choudhary Praising Mukul Choudhary's 54*, he said, "You want to make Eden Gardens your fortress. It’s your home, you have your fans behind you, so it always feels good to win here. But unfortunately, tonight we weren’t able to do that. After scoring 180, we believed we could win the game. But the youngster batted really well."

Rahane also received some criticism for his bowling selection in the match. Powell defended his captain, saying, "When it comes to using your best bowler in the 19th over, it depends on how the game pans out. Sometimes you’re under pressure and have to use your best bowlers earlier to give yourself a chance later. That’s what happened tonight."

Chasing a target of 182 runs, LSG managed to reach 182/7 in 20 overs, winning by three wickets. During his unbeaten 27-ball 54* knock, he also smacked two fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni also got a half-century, registering 54 off 34 balls. Meanwhile Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy picked two-wicket hauls for KKR. Initially, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 33-ball 45 took KKR to 181/4 in 20 overs. For LSG, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan took a wicket each.