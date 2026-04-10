Half-empty Eden Gardens raises concerns as KKR’s poor form dents home support in IPL 2026

The Eden Gardens was half-empty during Kolkata Knight Riders' recent IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. KKR have played three matches this season in Kolkata. Out of the three games, they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, their game against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. The Eden Gardens was half-empty during KKR's IPL 2026 match against LSG.

The lack of home crowd support and poor form have turned this into a disastrous start to the season for KKR. Eden Gardens can accommodate around 68,000 spectators, and it is usually filled whenever KKR play at home.

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Also, rain has been a decisive factor. It was raining during the PBKS match, and before the LSG game, it was raining in Kolkata.

Fans react to half-empty Eden Gardens Reacting to the venue being half-empty, one fan wrote on X, "Mann seriously? Edengardens is almost 40% empty, and not only today in few of previous games as well... I mean what's the point of winning 3 ipl trophies if your fans can't even attend home games."

“We've seen franchises like CSK, MI and RCB whose fans are soo passionate, even srh and punjab got huge fanbases, also in the last match we can see a lot of support for DC as well, than what is going wrong for KKR?”