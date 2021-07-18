Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / 'Our fielders to every other SL batsman': Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme to laud India's fielding in 1st ODI
‘Our fielders to every other SL batsman’: Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme to laud India’s fielding in 1st ODI

Maintaining his style of making social media posts, Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a meme from a famous Indian daily soap ‘FIR’ to laud the efforts of the Indian fielders.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 18, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer: File photo(Wasim Jaffer/Instagram)

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Sunday shared a hilarious meme on Twitter to laud Team India’s fielding during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Put to bowl first, Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side restricted the hosts to Sri Lanka to 262 for 9.

The spin twins – Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal – were back in the playing XI together for the first time since ICC World Cup 2019. Both of them picked a couple of wickets apiece while Deepak Chahar also scalped two. The bowlers were backed by outstanding fieldwork by the Indian players as eight out of nine Sri Lankans were caught out.

Maintaining his style of making social media posts, Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a meme from a famous Indian daily soap ‘FIR’ to laud the efforts of the Indian fielders. (IND vs SL 1st ODI Live)

Kuldeep (2/48) and Chahal (2/52 didn’t exactly run through the Sri Lankan batting line-up but bowled enough wicket-taking deliveries to choke the run-flow.

Krunal Pandya (1/26) also chipped in to make run-scoring an arduous task for the Lankan middle order. The three spinners collectively bowled 98 dot balls which formed as many as 16.2 quiet overs.

ALSO READ | ‘A result of a lot of hard work’: Coach Dravid welcomes Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan to the Indian ODI team - WATCH

The Indian pacers, on the other hand, also bowled a lot of slower deliveries at the back end as Deepak Chahar (2/37 in 7 overs) got a couple. It was heartening to see Hardik Pandya (1/33 in 5 overs) among the wickets and bowl a few overs across two spells. Hardik though never looked like bowling any effort deliveries and, instead, tried to hit the hard lengths.

(With PTI Inputs)

wasim jaffer shikhar dhawan india vs sri lanka kuldeep yadav yuzvendra chahal
