Out or not out? Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal divides internet as DRS proves inconclusive during IND vs ENG 1st Test

India asserted their dominance on Day 3 of the opening Test, posting a formidable 436 in response to England's 246. Continuing from an overnight score of 421 for 7, Ravindra Jadeja (87 off 180 balls) and Axar Patel (44) combined for a crucial 78-run partnership for the eighth wicket, extending India's lead to a substantial 190 runs. Joe Root emerged as the standout performer for England, claiming 4 wickets for 79 runs, while Tom Hartley (2/131) and Rehan Ahmed (2/105) secured two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed 13 runs short of his century(X)

Jadeja's was the first wicket to fall on the third day of the Test in Hyderabad, and it was a rather controversial call that led to his dismissal. Joe Root, perhaps the standout performer in the English bowling attack, denied Jadeja a century when he trapped Jadeja in front of the wickets in the 120th over of the innings.

As Jadeja pressed forward to defend the delivery from Root, the ball struck his pads, and the on-field umpire adjudged him out. Jadeja reviewed straight away, and the crowd erupted into a roar as the UltraEdge showed a spike when the ball was between bat and pad. However, the TV umpire couldn't definitively determine if the ball hit the bat first. With the decision now resting on ball-tracking, it revealed that the impact was around off, with the ball just clipping the top of the stumps. Despite the close call, the on-field decision stood, and Jadeja's innings ended in the 80s, making him the third Indian batter to be dismissed in that score range.

While Jadeja did shake his head at the decision, he chose not to protest and walked off the field. The fans, however, were not entirely convinced with the decision:

Earlier, controversy had erupted due to DRS when Joe Root survived due to a seemingly malfunctioning technological system. In a DRS appeal for LBW, the wait for the ball-tracking felt like an eternity, with players from both teams anxiously watching the big screen. Finally, when the ball-tracking did appear, there was a spike on the ultra edge. However, the issue was that the spike occurred even before the ball had come close to Root's bat. There were murmurs on the UltraEdge all through the delivery, forcing the third umpire to adjudge Root not out.