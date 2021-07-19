Out or Not out? Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor suffers bizarre hit-wicket dismissal against Bangladesh, video goes viral

The laws of cricket were called upon once again during the second ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor was given out after a bizarre dismissal and the video went viral on social media, with many asking whether that was a legitimate decision.

The moment arrived in the 25th over of the first innings when the right-hander attempted to play an upper cut off Shoriful Islam but missed the shot. The wicketkeeper collected the ball and Taylor began to walk to the side of the pitch to prepare for the next delivery. However, his bat came down heavily and in his follow-through, the toe of his blade ended up dislodging the bails.

The question is: Should he have been given out?

Here's what the laws of the game say:

“35.1 Out Hit wicket

35.1.1 The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down by either the striker’s bat or person as described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 (Wicket put down) in any of the following circumstances:

35.1.1.1 in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

35.1.1.2 in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

35.1.1.3 if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

35.1.2 If the striker puts his/her wicket down in any of the ways described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 before the bowler has entered the delivery stride, either umpire shall call and signal Dead ball."

Taylor, on 46 then, had already completed the act of receiving the delivery and was not setting off for a run either.

West Indies’ Oshane Thomas was given not out in a similar incident during a World Cup 2019 match, against Bangladesh.

Eventually, the visitors chased down the target of 240 in 49.1 overs to se