Former cricketers react on India's thumping win over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

India pulled off a stunning win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 86 runs as the visitors chased down the total of 263 with 7 wickets in hand, in the 37th over.

Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24 balls), Ishan Kishan (59 off 42 balls), and Suryakumar Yadav (31 runs in 20 balls) played important knocks in the chase, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each.

Former cricketers were quick to praise India for an all-round performance and applauded Dhawan's captain's knock in the match.

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the comprehensive victory. Responsible knock from the skipper @SDhawan25. Great start to the series @BCCI #INDvSL — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) July 18, 2021

England SPINing a web around Pakistan tonight



India bulldozing their way against Srilanka in an odi



Both not playing their full strength sides and still dominating .



Definitely two of the best teams going around in world cricket 🏏 — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 18, 2021

A thoroughly convincing win for Team India. A calm , composed captain's Innings from @SDhawan25 . Prithvi Shaw , Ishan Kishan were brilliant with their strokeplay, and so was Surya Kumar Yadav at the end. Fantastic win #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/o9OWj1RuMU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 18, 2021

What a performance from the team! @SDhawan25 @ishankishan51 @PrithviShaw too good! And how good it was to see Rahul bhai back in the dressing room🤩 #SLvIND #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/JINUZfjYBO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 18, 2021

Speaking after the special win

With the win, India went on to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The 2nd ODI between the two teams will be played on Tuesday.

