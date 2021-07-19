Home / Cricket / Former cricketers react on India's thumping win over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
Cricket - First One Day International - Sri Lanka v India - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka - July 18, 2021 India's Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan in action as they run between the wickets REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte(REUTERS)
Former cricketers react on India's thumping win over Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24 balls), Ishan Kishan (59 off 42 balls), and Suryakumar Yadav (31 runs in 20 balls) played important knocks in the chase, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:08 AM IST

India pulled off a stunning win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 86 runs as the visitors chased down the total of 263 with 7 wickets in hand, in the 37th over.

Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24 balls), Ishan Kishan (59 off 42 balls), and Suryakumar Yadav (31 runs in 20 balls) played important knocks in the chase, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each.

Also read: Kuldeep Yadav 'happy' to bowl alongside Yuzvendra Chahal in India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Former cricketers were quick to praise India for an all-round performance and applauded Dhawan's captain's knock in the match.

Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Speaking after the special win

With the win, India went on to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The 2nd ODI between the two teams will be played on Tuesday.

