‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Virat Kohli and Co after whitewash in New Zealand

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:08 IST

What started as a bang, ended with a whimper for India. Virat Kohli and Co started their New Zealand tour with a 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series but the hosts then hit back with a 3-0 win in the ODI series. India’s misery was compounded when the hosts walloped them in the Test series. Team India were defeated by 7 wickets in the second Test in Christchurch as they lost the series 2-0.

This was India’s first-ever series loss in the World Test Championships as the Kane Williamson-led side pocketed all the 120 points on offer. They have now snuck up to 180 points and move to the third spot in the points table. India, with 360 points, remain the number 1 side in the World Test Championship.

Both Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have been the rocks of the middle order for India in the longest format of the game but weren’t able to get going against the Kiwis pacers. Kohli had his second-worst Test series after managing just 38 runs in four innings while Rahane’s patchy display in the second Test garnered some criticism.

Former India cricketer Hemang Bedani was extremely critical of India’s performance as said that the team was ‘outplayed and outclassed’ in New Zealand.

Outclassed & out played. India were very poor & what hurts the most is the lack of fight.. Mainly from our batter’s. Are we really as good as the WC points table shows. Great teams win outside their domain and against good teams. Time for some introspection.#NZvsIND #disappointed

It was not a very memorable series for Indian captain Virat Kohli - he could only manage 218 runs across formats in 11 outings and this was the lowest run tally for him in a tour involving all the three formats. Previously, Kohli’s worst tally was 254 during the disastrous England tour in 2014 when he failed to negotiate the threat from the England fast bowlers.