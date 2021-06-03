'ICC probably feeling pressure of domestic T20 leagues': Chopra says 55 matches in T20 World Cup is 'going to be a lot'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its decision to expand the men's T20 World Cup to 20 teams which will take place every two years from 2024-2030. The ICC also confirmed that the men's ODI Cricket World Cup will have 14 teams for the 2027 and 2031 editions.

In the decision, ICC also revealed how the tournament will be held. The new format of the ICC T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final.

Cricket’s governing council also announced the return of the Champions Trophy tournament in 2025.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra talked about the decision taken by ICC on his Youtube Channel. Chopra said that ICC ‘was probably feeling the pressure’ of domestic T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League when thinking about the World T20.

"The 20-over World Cup is going to have twenty teams now. ICC was probably feeling the pressure of domestic T20 leagues and because of that, the T20 World Cup is going to have 55 matches. It is as big as an IPL," said Chopra.

"So, they are trying to give a fantastic T20 league every two years. But it is not a league, but a tournament which will be played by countries and not the franchises," added Aakash Chopra.

"The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five each. Each team will play against the other teams in the group. So, you have 40 matches here itself. The eight qualifying teams are again divided into two groups and then the semi-finals and the final," said Chopra.

"So, overall you will have 55 matches. This is going to be a lot - 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030. Whoever bids for the broadcast rights, will get four T20 World Cups," concluded Aakash Chopra.