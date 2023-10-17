Pacer's paradise: Fast bowlers take surprise lead over spinners in early stages of 2023 World Cup

Preparing to play in spin-friendly wickets would have been of utmost priority for every team gearing up for the 2023 World Cup. After all, the tournament is being played in India, a nation that famously provides spin friendly conditions across formats in almost all kinds of tournaments and series it hosts.

Four out of the top five wicket takers in this World Cup are fast bowlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And yet, about 15 matches into the tournament, the top wicket-takers' standings is dominated by fast bowlers. Four of the top five wicket takers thus far in this World Cup, are pacers. Spinners have played a prominent role in the tournament thus far - Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have been integral to India's perfect start while Afghanistan's stunning win over England was largely due to Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. But it seems to be the pacers who have largely ended up being among the wickets.

Let's take a look at the top four wicket-takers thus far in the World Cup, in which one spinner has managed to break through the ranks of the fast bowlers.

1. Jasprit Bumrah (8 wickets in 3 matches | Average: 11. 62, Economy: 3.44)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man of the top of the standings is host nation India's pace spearhead himself. Bumrah returns have been almost extraordinary thus far in this tournament. He took figures of 2/35 against Australia, a match that India won by six wickets. Then he recorded figures of 4/36 agains Afghanistan and India won that game by eight wickets. Finally he recorded extraordinary figures of 2/19 against Pakistan, with India winning that match by seven wickets. Bumrah's chief source of wickets have either been the first 10 overs or the latter overs of the opposition's innings. The pressure he creates is accentuated by what the Indian spinners do in the middle overs and in the case of the match against Pakistan, Bumrah returned in the middle overs to take the wickets of the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

2. Mitchell Santner (8 wickets in 3 matches | Average 15.87, Economy: 4.23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The only spinner in this list, Santner like Bumrah has also played a key role in New Zealand remaining unbeaten after their first three matches. He recorded figures of 2/37 in New Zealand's first match against England, a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. Unlike what happened back then, England were utterly routed by New Zealand on this day, losing by nine wickets. He then recorded figures of 5/59 in a display of all-round brilliance against the Netherlands. Santner had finished unbeaten on 36 off 17 before taking the five-wicket haul in that match and New Zealand won it by 99 runs. He then recorded figures of 1/31 against Bangladesh and New Zealand won by eight wickets.

3. Matt Henry (8 wickets in 3 matches | Average: 18.25, Economy: 5.12)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Matt Henry has stood out for his consistency in this tournament. He took three wickets in New Zealand's first two matches, recording figures of 3/48 and 3/40 against England and the Netherlands respectively. Against Bangladesh, Henry returned figures of 2/58.

4. Hasan Ali (7 wickets in 3 matches | Average: 19.71 | Economy 6.00)

Hasan Ali may have been a last-minute inclusion in the Pakistan but the returning senior bowler has thus far been the engine room for them as far as wickets are concerned. With Shaheen Afridi struggling, Hasan Ali has taken the wickets but has often proven expensive, which is part of the reason why he couldn't do much in his team's capitulation to India. He returned figures of 2/33 in Pakistan's opener against the Netherlands and then took four wickets while conceding 71 runs against Sri Lanka. He was among the better bowlers against India recording figures of 1/34.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON