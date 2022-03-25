PAK vs AUS: David Warner hilariously imitates Hasan Ali's trademark celebration after his dismissal - WATCH

Australia claimed a historic victory against Pakistan to take the three-Test series 1-0 with a 115-run win on the fifth day of the last game in Lahore. After the first two Tests ended in draws, the latest one saw a bold declaration by Pat Cummins on Thursday.

Hosts Pakistan had to overcome a challenging target of 351 but Nathan Lyon spun his magic to pluck his 19th five-wicket haul and bowl the opposition out for just 235 in the last session on the fifth day.

Australia inched closer to claiming the Benaud-Qadir Trophy after triggering Pakistan's batting collapse, which saw them losing last five wickets for just 22 runs. Cummins and Lyon ran through the middle-order during the second session, ruling out Pakistan's chances of drawing the Test.

Lyon dismissed Babar Azam and Mitchell Starc dismissed Sajid Khan to jolt Pakistan with blows in two consecutive overs. Hasan Ali was the next man to fall as Lyon castled him on 13. But there was more to come. David Warner hilariously imitated Hasan's trademark celebration right in front of him -- a moment that went viral within minutes on social media.

Warner had also grabbed headlines for his heated exchange with on-field umpires on the fourth day. It was about the opener running on the deteriorating pitch. Warner even said that he was entitled to bat out of his crease, and further also had a chat with Pakistan captain Babar.

“You want me to play my shot like this...” Warner was spotted saying on the stump mic. “Show me in the rule book where that’s what I’ve got to do. I won’t start until you show me."

Earlier, Lahore crowds witnessed another Warner episode on Day 3. Shaheen Afridi walked up towards the Australian and the pair then went stood inches from each other, with Warner comically looking up at the pacer. Both then broke out smiles and Afridi walked back before the clip went started doing rounds on the internet.

Australia were in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour the Asian country over security fears. The Lahore Test presented the tourists with the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, named after former Australian skipper Richie Benaud and Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

