'Show me the rule book. I won't start until you do': Stump mic captures Warner's heated exchange with umpire - WATCH

The ongoing third Test between Pakistan and Australia came to a halt on Day 4 as David Warner was involved in an animated conversation with the on-field umpires about running on the deteriorating pitch in Lahore. The batter received a warning from Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza about encroaching the protected area, which eventually led to Warner exchanging words with both match officials. (Also Read | Smith completes 8000 Test runs, eclipses greats Sachin, Sangakkara, Sobers en route to another huge batting record)

It all happened during the 21st over of Australia's second innings when the Test witnessed a momentary pause. Warner argued that he was entitled to bat out of his crease and even had a chat with opposition skipper Babar Azam.

“You want me to play my shot like this...” Warner was heard saying on stump mic as he gestured towards the side of the wicket. Umpire Raza responded with: “Yes, you have to move.”

“Show me in the rule book where that’s what I’ve got to do. I won’t start until you show me,” Warner was then heard saying.

The southpaw was dismissed on 51 by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the penultimate over before lunch. The commentators and viewers had a mixed reaction to the incident. While Simon Katich defended the Australian and underlined how the batters charge down the track against spinners, Waqar Younis pointed out the scenario being different against fast bowlers.

Australia went on to score 227-3 before Australia captain Pat Cummins made a sporting declaration in the final session, setting the hosts a target of 351 to chase.

Usman Khawaja ticked off the three-figure mark in the country of his birth as he notched up his 12th hundred in Test cricket. He remained unbeaten on 104 after completing his second hundred of the series after adding 96 for the opening stand with Warner.

He also added 65 for the second wicket with number three Marnus Labuschagne, who made 36. Steve Smith later chipped in with 17, becoming the fastest to reach 8,000 runs in Tests during his knock, and Travis Head remained unbeaten on 11 with Khawaja.

In response, Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique denied Australia any success to steer Pakistan to 73 without loss at stumps with the hosts needing 278 more for victory on the final day. Imam was unbeaten on 42 with Shafique 27 not out.