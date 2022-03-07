'You cheered when DRS showed I was out': Usman Khawaja sends cheeky message to Pakistan fans - WATCH

Usman Khawaja recently enjoyed a stellar return to the Australian team after he notched up a century in each innings of the Ashes Test in Sydney. The Pakistan-born opener continued his rich vein of form as he scored a breezy 97 on Sunday in the Test series opener against the country of his birth. Khawaja's knock led the touring side's fightback after Pakistan put up a massive 476-4 before declaring the first innings.

He fell just three short of his hundred as Khawaja, 35, botched up a reverse sweep to be caught at the forward short-leg. The Islamabad-born batter was seen sharing a cheeky message for Pakistan fans, who cheered his dismissal.

"Thank you, Pindi, Thank you, Islamabad. The crowd has been really good. Everyone has supported us here. You cheered when the DRS showed I was out (smiles)..that's the only thing I didn't like," said Khawaja in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on their Instagram handle.

The clip also featured Marnus Labuschagne oddly saying "Marrnusss, Marrnuss", which was followed by hosts skipper Babar Azam having a conversation with the Australian. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sajid Khan also had a chat with the visiting camp members.

Resuming the fourth day on 271/2 after a late start due to wet outfield, Labuschagne went on to score 90 before getting caught in the slips off Afridi's delivery. Australia reached 364 at tea after the first session got washed out in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Khawaja had described the feeling of playing in Pakistan as a "special" one. "The fact that I am playing in Pakistan is special, very special," Khawaja told reporters ahead of the first Test.

"I always wanted to play in Pakistan as I said down the road. There is that bit of sentiment definitely, but once the game starts you don't think about that stuff. I look forward to playing in Rawalpindi, where I went to the old stadium as a kid and have played once."

Khawaja had also admitted to supporting Australia in the Test series, further adding that he would be received with a "warm" welcome in the cricket-obsessed nation. "I don't expect a hostile crowd because people in Pakistan love their cricket and appreciate good cricket."