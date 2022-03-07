Pat Cummins narrates his experience of hearing 'Adhan' during Australia's practice session: 'Echoed across the ground'

Australia's ongoing tour of Pakistan is their first in over two decades and captain Pat Cummins is soaking every bit of his experience in the country. Cummins, upon landing in Pakistan, said he felt extremely safe as the PCB ensured a smooth stay for the Aussies. Ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi, Cummins was subjected to a new experience of listening to the Adhan, an Islamic call to prayer recited by a muezzin at prescribed times of the day, and the Australia Test captain narrated his experience as the sound echoed across the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. (Also Read: 'One simple number sums up my relationship with Shane': Clarke reveals story behind Warne handing him shirt number 23)

"There was a cool moment during training on Tuesday when the call to prayer from Rawalpindi echoed across the ground with the mountains off in the distance. I also found out that day that the first sessions on every Friday of this series will be two-and-a-half hours, with an hour-long lunch break for prayers, because it is the holy day of the week. We're learning all the time over here," Cummins wrote in his column for CodeSports.

Cummins went on to explain the importance if this bilateral series. The Australia Tests are a huge deal for Pakistan, which has witnessed limited international cricket. Last year, with New Zealand pulling out due to a suspect threat, followed by England abandoning their tour as well, the Australian cricket team touring Pakistan is considered a biggie for PCB and the cricket in Pakistan in general.

"The significance of this tour of Pakistan isn't lost on a single member of our touring party. A common theme among the players is how fortunate we are to be here when a whole generation of Australian cricketers never got to experience what it was to play in this part of the world. We know this isn't a normal tour. It's a special moment in our lives and careers," added Cummins.

"We want to embrace the unknowns. From a cricketing point of view, we've not played in Pakistan since Mark Taylor was skipper in 1998 and performing in these conditions represents a great challenge for every player. And from a personal perspective, we want to absorb and appreciate every element of this once-in-a-lifetime experience."