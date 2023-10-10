Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / PAK vs SL World Cup 2023, Match prediction: Why Pakistan will keep their unbeaten streak alive at 'home' vs Sri Lanka

PAK vs SL World Cup 2023, Match prediction: Why Pakistan will keep their unbeaten streak alive at 'home' vs Sri Lanka

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 10, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Seven of their 156 ODI meetings have come in World Cups and Pakistan have won all those encounters.

Despite being away from their country, and amid no Pakistani fans, Babar Azam and his side have found a new "home" at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The city was their first stop ever since the team landed in India for the first time in seven years, and after two warm-up games, a good amount of practice and a World Cup opener against Netherlands, Pakistan have been thoroughly acclimatised to the Hyderabad conditions. And with Tuesday's clash being their final game at the venue, before they more to Ahmedabad for the blockbuster India game, Pakistan will look to secure another confidence-seeking win, this time against the same side that had ended their hopes last month in Asia Cup following a thriller of a rain-marred game in Colombo. (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and his teammates celebrate after winning the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match(AFP)

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already introduced themselves in the 2023 ODI World Cup, albeit with contrasting starts. Sri Lanka went down in a run fest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last week against South Africa after putting on a valiant show, while Pakistan looked shaky but secured a win against Netherlands. Sri Lanka hence will be desperate to open their account in the tournament, but Pakistan do stand favourites to add to woes of their Asian rivals.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar passes verdict on Rohit Sharma's flop show against Australia in ODI World Cup: 'Footwork palpably slow'

Pakistan do know Hyderabad

Catch live score of the England vs Bangladesh
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pakistan have already played three matches at the venue - two warm-up games and a league match. And although, they lost both their matches in the warm-up games - against New Zealand by 5 wickets and Australia by 14 runs - Babar and team management will be more equipped at comprehending the conditions and taking a call on their approach in Hyderabad. The last and only time Sri Lanka played at the venue was in 2014 and none of the players from that XI feature in the present team.

History favours Pakistan

Since their first ever meeting in 1975, the two Asian teams have faced each other 156 times in ODI cricket with Pakistan winning 92 of those matches. Seven of those matches have come in World Cups and the Men in Green have won all those encounters. Post their last World Cup meeting in 2019, they faced each other thrice - Pakistan won two as part of the series that same year at home while Sri Lanka won the most recent won, at the Asia Cup last month at their own backyard.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, and Live score along with Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score , World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket team world cup sri lanka cricket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP