PAK vs WI: Nicholas Pooran bamboozles Pakistan with his bowling skills, dust storm reduces 3rd ODI to 48 overs a side
PAK vs WI: Nicholas Pooran bamboozles Pakistan with his bowling skills, dust storm reduces 3rd ODI to 48 overs a side

Nicholas Pooran, who normally dons the wicketkeeping gloves, rolled his arms in the third ODI against Pakistan in Multan and ended up picking four wickets in his 10-over quota.
Nicholas Pooran celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan(AP)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 08:12 PM IST
HT Sports Desk

Nicholas Pooran is a dangerous custodian when it comes to batting but on Sunday the West Indies white-ball captain stunned most with his bowling skills. The 26-year-old, who normally dons the wicketkeeping gloves, rolled his arms in the third ODI against Pakistan in Multan and ended up picking four wickets in his 10-over quota.

Pooran, who was seen bowling spin, picked his first wicket in his third over when he dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman, providing his side with the first breakthrough. Following this he went to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Mohammad Haris.

His performance drew reactions from former cricket greats Dale Steyn and Ian Bishop. Steyn, who is the fast-bowling coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, the team which Pooran plays for, teased the Windies player and tweeted: “All the bowling to our tailenders at Sunrisers training!” 

Meanwhile, former West Indies cricketer Bishop called him: “Nicholas Murali Pooran”.

Meanwhile, a dust storm in Multan brought the proceedings in the third ODI to a halt. The forced stoppage due to poor weather conditions took place after 33 overs were bowled in the Pakistan innings, who opted to bat first after winning the toss. 

The hosts are currently batting on 155 for the loss of five wickets. Shadab Khan and Khusdil Shah will resume the action and as per latest inputs the match has been reduced to 48-overs-per-side.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

