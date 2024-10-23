Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan: 18 teams to participate in Quaid-e-Azam trophy, set to begin on October 26

ANI |
Oct 23, 2024 09:03 AM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the final schedule for the nation's premier domestic first-class competition Quaid-e-Azam days after the delay.

Islamabad [Pakistan], : The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the final schedule for the nation's premier domestic first-class competition, Quaid-e-Azam, days after a delay.

Pakistan: 18 teams to participate in Quaid-e-Azam trophy, set to begin on October 26
Pakistan: 18 teams to participate in Quaid-e-Azam trophy, set to begin on October 26

The tournament will begin on October 26 and will conclude on December 19. In the upcoming edition of the Quaid-e-Azam, 18 teams will take part in the competition spread out into 16 regions.

Lahore and Karachi have named two teams each. Karachi Whites will be keen to defend their title. Last year, only eight teams participated in the tournament, and four years ago, only six teams featured in Quaid-e-Azam.

"Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the pinnacle of domestic cricket in Pakistan as it is not just a tournament but also an event that showcases the immense talent across the country and prepares them for the challenges of international cricket. As always, we will continue to provide the best possible platform for players to excel and show their capabilities on the biggest stage in domestic cricket as they will be rubbing their shoulders with the best players of the country," Abdullah Niazi, the director of domestic operations, said in a statement.

"Earlier, we demonstrated a successful Champions One-Day Cup and are fully committed to strengthening our domestic structure. The successful execution of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy remains at the heart of this commitment," he added.

A couple of days ago, the fate of Quaid-e-Azam was unclear. According to ESPNcricinfo, the tentative date for the tournament was October 20. ESPNcricinfo reported that the competition was postponed because the domestic cricket department was awaiting the chairman's sign-off.

The Quaid-e-Azam will perfectly set Pakistan's upcoming Test series. With the final beginning on December 19, the PCB will have options to evaluate players before the first Test against South Africa on December 26.

Pakistan's Test vice-captain, Saud Shakeel, suggested that the squad for the series should be prepared by using first-class competition.

"If you want to prepare for SENA [series in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia], you can do it during practice and first-class cricket. If there's first-class cricket before South Africa, we could prepare those kinds of pitches there. But we should prepare pitches and conditions series-by-series, and according to the opposition," Shakeel said in a press conference on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //