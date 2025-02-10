Menu Explore
"Pakistan are a side that....": Shastri on hosts' ICC Champions Trophy chances

ANI |
Feb 10, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Shastri was speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review. Pakistan will be playing their ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19. Despite a loss to the Kiwis at the start of their home tri-nation series featuring South Africa, there is plenty of momentum on Pakistan's side due to series wins in Australia and South Africa leading up to the tournament.

Mumbai [India], : Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels that defending champions Pakistan will do well in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and could be very dangerous in their home conditions if they make it to the knockout stages.

Shastri acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with playing at home, particularly in sub-continent conditions.

Despite this, Shastri believes Pakistan possesses the depth and potential to thrive on familiar turf.

"There is always pressure when you play at home in the sub-continent - whether it is India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Pakistan - the expectations are massive," Shastri remarked as quoted by ICC.

"But I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they have had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa."

Shastri also touched on the absence of talented young opener Saim Ayub, who is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury.

"They have missed Ayub at the top, and he is a crucial player," Shastri noted.

"But Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semi-finals and from there, it's anyone's game," he added.

Shastri remains confident that, if they make it through to the knockout stages, Pakistan could pose a serious threat to any team.

"Pakistan are still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they will be doubly more dangerous," he concluded.

Pakistan's next match will be against South Africa on February 12 at Karachi, a must-win affair for them.

Pakistan's Group Stage Fixtures:

February 19 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi.February 23 - Pakistan vs India, Dubai.February 27 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan , Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

