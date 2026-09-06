‘Pakistan best side in this Women's Asia Cup’: Mentor Wahab Riaz brushes aside 55 all-out debacle against India

Much like before, the contest between India and Pakistan turned into an absolute dud of an affair in the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday night. The Fatima Sana-led side didn't turn up at the Dubai International Stadium, and tournament favourites India registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the group stage encounter. Pakistan's batting was woeful, to say the least, as the team was bundled out for 55, failing to even play out the full 20 overs.

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. (AFP)

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However, after the fixture, Pakistan women's team mentor Wahab Riaz played down the debacle against India, saying he believes that his unit is the best lineup in the Women's Asia Cup to lift the title.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana showed some fight against India, scalping the wickets of Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, but India cruised home with seven wickets in hand and 68 balls to spare. Pakistan's qualification for the semis now hangs in the balance, and they need to win their final group stage match against Hong Kong, China.

Deep Dive What was Pakistan's performance against India in the Women's Asia Cup? Pakistan performed poorly, getting bowled out for just 55 runs in 18.1 overs, their lowest total in women's T20Is, which led to a seven-wicket loss to India. Why is Pakistan's net run rate important for their qualification in the Women's Asia Cup? Pakistan's net run rate is crucial as it affects their standings against Thailand and Hong Kong. After the loss to India, their NRR dropped significantly, making their final match against Hong Kong vital for securing a place in the semifinals. How did Wahab Riaz defend the changes made to the Pakistan women's squad for the Asia Cup? Wahab Riaz defended the squad changes by stating that the players omitted had not been performing well, and the new inclusions were aimed at building a stronger team for future tournaments.

Also Read: Pakistan face NRR danger after India rout: What they need in last group match to reach Women's Asia Cup semi-finals

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{{^usCountry}} "I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We will try not to commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us," Riaz told reporters after the match against India. Disagree with Sana Mir {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I believe that all the players in our team are very skilful and they just need to trust themselves. Our next match is against Hong Kong. We will go back and discuss what we did wrong against India. We will try not to commit the same mistakes. I still believe Pakistan is the best side in this Asia Cup to lift the trophy because the conditions really suit us," Riaz told reporters after the match against India. Disagree with Sana Mir {{/usCountry}}

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The former Pakistan pacer Wahab also disagreed with former Pakistan captain Sana Mir, who had lashed out at the management for making wholesale changes in the squad for the Women's Asia Cup, leaving out seven players.

Riaz said that the players who were left out hadn't been performing for a long time, and hence they were shown the door.

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“Sana Mir has her own opinion. I have nothing to do with that opinion. We have made changes with the future in mind. The players who were playing before, they have played a lot of World Cups and Asia Cups but we weren't getting the results. So it was time to go with new faces and bring new girls into the mix to build the team for the upcoming tournaments,” Riaz said.

“It is not about who we left behind. We have to look at the reality. The girls who were left out weren't performing at all. I think we did the right move by bringing new girls into the mix,” he added.