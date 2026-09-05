Pakistan face NRR danger after India rout: What they need in last group match to reach Women's Asia Cup semi-finals

Pakistan’s path to the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals remains firmly in their own hands, but India’s crushing seven-wicket victory on Saturday has stripped away much of the cushion they had built in their opening game. Fatima Sana, the captain of the Pakistan women's team. (X Images)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side dismantled Pakistan for just 55 in 18.1 overs before racing to 57 for three in only 8.4 overs, completing the chase with 68 balls remaining. The size of the defeat was particularly damaging for Pakistan because of its effect on their net run rate.

Pakistan had begun their campaign with a 35-run victory over Thailand, scoring 119 for nine before restricting their opponents to 84 for eight. That result had left Fatima Sana’s side with a healthy net run rate of +1.750. After the one-sided defeat against India, however, Pakistan’s NRR has dropped to approximately -0.569.

India, meanwhile, have completed the group stage with three wins and six points and are already through to the semi-finals. Pakistan have two points from two matches, level with Thailand, who have completed all three of their fixtures. Hong Kong are yet to open their account after losing both their matches.

What Pakistan need against Hong Kong The simplest equation for Pakistan is to beat Hong Kong in their final Group A match on September 7. A victory would take them to four points and guarantee second place in the group, irrespective of net run rate. Pakistan would also qualify if the match is washed out or ends without a result. They would then move to three points, one ahead of Thailand, while Hong Kong would finish with only one.

The situation becomes considerably more complicated only if Pakistan lose. A Hong Kong victory would leave Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong locked together on two points, with net run rate determining which of the three teams joins India in the semi-finals.

Pakistan still possess a significant advantage in that contest. Their NRR of approximately -0.569 remains comfortably better than Thailand’s -2.050 and Hong Kong’s -3.575. Thailand’s figure cannot improve because they have already completed their three group matches. That means Pakistan can even afford to lose to Hong Kong and potentially still reach the semi-finals — provided the defeat is not heavy enough to send their NRR below both of their rivals.

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Why the margin against India matters Before Saturday’s game, Pakistan were in a far more comfortable position. Their 35-run victory over Thailand had given them both two points and a useful NRR advantage over the other teams fighting for second place. India changed that dramatically.

Pakistan’s 55 was followed by a chase that lasted only 52 balls, meaning India not only inflicted Pakistan’s first defeat of the tournament but also delivered a major blow to their NRR. Hong Kong themselves suffered an even more damaging loss against India earlier in the competition, going down by 137 runs after being bowled out for 56 while chasing 194.

Hong Kong’s other defeat was much narrower — by six runs against Thailand after making 114 for seven in pursuit of 121 — which explains why their current NRR remains well below Pakistan’s despite the latter’s thrashing against India. Pakistan therefore do not enter their final match in a must-win situation in the strictest sense. A win guarantees qualification, a no-result also sends them through, while even a defeat could be enough. What India have done, however, is remove Pakistan’s margin for complacency.