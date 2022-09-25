Pakistan captain Babar Azam eyes Virat Kohli's sensational batting record in 4th T20I against England

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam can rewrite history in the upcoming encounter between the hosts and Mooen Ali-led England on Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar-led Pakistan side suffered a crushing 63-run defeat at the hands of England in their previous meeting in Karachi. Babar, who slammed a record-breaking ton in the 2nd T20I, is eyeing another massive feat which can pave the way for the star batter to surpass Virat Kohli in the shortest format of the game.

Run-machine Kohli is the quickest batter to complete 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Kohli had achieved the feat in 81 innings for the 2007 world champions. The former Indian skipper became the fastest batter to 3k runs during England's tour of India in 2021. On Sunday, Babar has a chance to shatter Kohli's record in the 4th T20I between Pakistan and England at Karachi.

The 27-year-old has smashed 2,903 runs in 78 innings for the Green Army. Thus, Babar needs to score 97 runs in his coming matches to upstage Kohli by achieving another massive feat in T20I cricket. Earlier, Babar became the second-quickest batter to 8,000 T20 runs during the ongoing series between Pakistan and England.

The premier batter of the Green Army had smashed a plethora of records with his match-winning century against England. However, Babar failed to extend his scoring run in the 3rd T20I against England. The star batter perished for 8 off 6 balls in the 3rd T20I against England at Karachi.

Moeen-led England hammered Pakistan by 63 runs to take 2-1 lead in the seven-game series. Ben Duckett's 42-ball 70 and Harry Brook's 81 off 35 propelled England to a match-winning total of 221-3 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan only mustered 158-8 as Babar and Mohammad Rizwan failed to fire for the hosts in the high-scoring contest.

