Pakistan captain Babar Azam's ‘uncensored’ video at nets goes viral - Watch

The Pakistan cricket team is in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, which gets underway from July 16 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. The preparations for the same are in full swing and on Tuesday fans got a close look at Pakistan skipper Babar Azam practicing in the nets, the video of which was shared by Cricket Pakistan on social media.

Babar Azam was seen at his animated best throughout the 1 minute 28 seconds long video.(Screengrab)

In the video, the number one ranked ODI batter is seen knocking the ball comfortably in both directions of the wicket, also instructing the person delivering throwdown to surprise him with bouncers.

The video starts with Babar saying “Allah” just after leaving a ball outside the off-stump. He then follows it up by timing the ball perfectly towards covers, after which the Pakistan skipper says “Babar day bachay!”

Babar is seen at his animated best throughout the 1 minute 28 seconds long clip, which can be told by the loud exasperation he releases after mistiming a length ball way outside the off-stump.

We also see him appreciating some of his shots as he can be heard saying “Haye Haye” right after knocking the ball towards mid-on, or the “oye lala” remark after pulling a short delivery towards square leg.

He then engages in a chat with the person giving throwdown, asking him “bouncer apni marzi se maro,” before adding “woh poochke thori karaienge (the opposition won't ask me before bowling a bouncer.)”

Pakistan have named a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series, which also marks the return of star pacer Shaheen Afridi in the international arena.

The tall and lanky pacer had missed out on international competitions due to a troubled knee, for which he also underwent a surgery. While he was recuperating from his knee injury, Pakistan hosted England and Australia for a home Test series.

After missing out on both the series, Shaheen made a return to competitive cricket in the last edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), delivering a match-winning performance in the finals.

Shaheen last week brushed aside rumours about him being not completely fit. "I am fully fit; that's why I'm back in the Test team. If I hadn't been fully match fit, my name wouldn't have been in the squad. I will be playing for Pakistan's national team, not for a club-level team," the pacer said.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

