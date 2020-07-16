e-paper
Pakistan cricketer back in squad for England tour after positive test

Pakistan cricketer back in squad for England tour after positive test

Pakistan arrived in Britain last month and is scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20s against England.

cricket Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Representative photo.
Representative photo.(Twitter/PCB Media)
         

A Pakistan cricketer has been cleared to return to the squad on its tour of England after testing positive for the coronavirus, England said on Thursday.

The player, who wasn’t identified, returned the positive test “for the remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection” and underwent a precautionary period of self-isolation after arriving in Britain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

“The player has since returned two negative tests with no risk of infection to other players and staff,” the ECB statement said.

Pakistan arrived in Britain last month and is scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20s against England.

