Search Search
Thursday, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali cleared of charges in UK rape case due to lack of evidence, free to leave the country

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 08:30 am IST

Haider Ali was originally detained in the first week of August after a British-Pakistani woman had filed a report accusing him of sexual assault.

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali has been declared not guilty and cleared of wrongdoing in an alleged rape case in the UK, after Greater Manchester Police confirmed to Pakistan news agency Geo News that there was not enough evidence to carry forward the case.

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali.(AFP)
Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali.(AFP)

Ali was arrested at the Spitfire County Ground in Kent in early August, after a report made to the Greater Manchester Police which alleged sexual assault by the 24-year-old batter. Ali was then provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board and detained in the UK, but is set to be released by the GMP and the UK’s Crown Prosecution Services (CPS) due to a lack of proof.

Ali was held under investigation after a British-Pakistani woman had filed a report which accused him of assault in a Manchester hotel while the cricketer was in the country following a Pakistan Shaheens tour in mid-July. Reportedly, the pair had originally met in Manchester on July 23, the date of the incident. They had met again on August 1 in nearby Ashford, and the report was filed on August 4, with the arrest in Kent taking place on the same day.

The batter cooperated with the police investigation while remaining in the country, denying any claims of wrongdoing and stating that he knew the woman who had made the report. After the original arrest, Ali was released on bail, but remained in the UK during the procedure.

PCB yet to release official statement

Ali was represented by criminal law Barrister Moeen Khan during the proceedings, after the PCB had released a statement confirming Ali “received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process” in accordance with the board’s player welfare and code of conduct.

Police informed Geo News that Haider Ali had been cleared to leave the UK following the dropping of charges, having already reclaimed his passport from authorities after the decision had been made.

The PCB are yet to release a statement on the matter. Ali represented Pakistan in international cricket with 35 T20I appearances, the last of which came during the Asian Games in late 2023 in China, as well as a couple of ODI appearances.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
News / Cricket News / Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali cleared of charges in UK rape case due to lack of evidence, free to leave the country
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On