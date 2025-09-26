Search Search
Friday, Sept 26, 2025
Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 11 runs, set up Asia Cup final against India

PTI |
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 12:11 am IST

Pakistan defended a modest 135/8 total, beating Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super Four match.

Pakistan booked their place in the Asia Cup summit clash against India with a hard-fought 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their Super Fours clash on Thursday. Defending a modest 135 for eight, Pakistan's bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict Bangladesh to 124 for nine.

Pakistan's players celebrate their team's victory.(AP)
Pakistan's players celebrate their team's victory.(AP)

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi led from the front with 3/17, while Haris Rauf impressed with 3/33 in the back-end. Saim Ayub (2/16) and Mohammad Nawaz (1/14) added crucial strikes to complete Pakistan’s disciplined effort.

Also Read: Saim Ayub descends from golden boy to king of ducks: Can Pakistan continue to afford his failures?

Bangladesh, who had Pakistan tottering at 71 for six in the 14th over after opting to bowl, will regret letting the game slip with sloppy fielding and dropped catches. Late cameos from Mohammad Haris (31 off 23) and Mohammad Nawaz (25 off 15) powered Pakistan, who added 80 runs in the last eight overs to post a competitive total.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the attack with 3/28, while Rishad Hossain (2/18) and Mahedi Hasan (2/28) also impressed. With this, the two arch-rivals will cross swords for the third time in the tournament, having already met once in the group stage and again in the Super Fours.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 135/8; 20 overs (Mohammad Haris 31; Taskin Ahmed 3/28, Rishad Hossain 2/18, Mahedi Hasan 2/28) beat

Bangladesh: 124/9; 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 30; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/17, Haris Rauf 3/33) by 11 runs.

