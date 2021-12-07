Pakistan legend Inzamam, Australia's Hogg give their verdicts on Kohli's debatable 1st innings wicket during 2nd NZ Test

Controversy erupted on Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand, when captain Virat Kohli was given out LBW for a four-ball duck. Kohli was declared out LBW when a ball from Ajaz Patel hit him on the pads, with the India captain immediately reviewing the decision. As the call went to the third umpire, drama unfolded with replays suggesting that the ball was hitting the pad and bat at the same time.

After viewing the replay repeatedly, umpire Virender Sharma failed to gather 'conclusive evidence', due to which he could not overturn Anil Chaudhary's original call and Kohli had to depart. As a disappointed Kohli walked off the field, debates took place with former cricketers giving their take on the matter. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq and ex Australia spinner Brad Hogg are the latest to share their opinions on the matter.

"The main umpire for me, with the naked eye, that looked absolutely plumb. I thought he was well within his rights to give Virat Kohli out. But then we went to third umpire and there was a little bit of conjecture there. For me, there was no conclusive evidence whether the ball hit the pad first or bat first, so you have to go with the original decision. Remember the soft signal. I would have liked an angle from the other side, and that would have given us a better picture," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Inzamam feels Kohli was hard done by the decision and that if there was nothing concrete the TV umpire could gather, the benefit of the doubt should have been offered to the batter.

"Kohli's dismissal was doubtful. It was a half-hearted thing. It could have been given both out and not out but I feel it was bad luck that he was given out. The advantage should be given to the batter," said Inzamam.