'Pakistan made ridiculous allegations. Their PM mocked us': Sehwag's rant; compares IND, PAK's contrasting WC records

Pakistan are all but out of contention for the race for semi-finals in the 2023 World Cup. In their last group game of the tournament, Pakistan lost the toss and were asked to bowl first, thus making it all the more difficult for Babar Azam's men to go past New Zealand in the Net Run Rate (NRR) calculations even with a win. The side had faced losses to India, Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan during its World Cup campaign, and relied heavily on Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand earlier this week to have a shot at the semis.

Virender Sehwag has been significantly active on his official X profile of late(Ishant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Kiwis rolled past the islanders by five wickets and following the result, former India opener Virender Sehwag took multiple digs at the Pakistan side. He posted ‘Pakistan Zindabhaag’ in a tweet that drew significant controversy, and continued to take aims at Pakistan's sub-par performances over the years.

As his tweets went viral and drew criticism from fans across the borders, Sehwag posted another long tweet where he highlighted on some rather objectionable comments from Pakistan's former cricketers, chief selector, and even the country's prime minister, and stated that he is only returning the favour.

“In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch,” Sehwag began in his tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here , their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier.

“The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi (Those who behave nicely will surely be given similar hospitality. But for those who act like this, I like to serve them back with extra interest),” wrote Sehwag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sehwag also attached screenshots of some of the tweets from Pakistan fans, as well as former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, as they took digs at Indian team.

India, meanwhile, have already qualified for the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup and will most likely be facing New Zealand in the knock-out match in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON