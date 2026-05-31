...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pakistan outspin Australia in milestone ODI as Arafat Minhas scripts major record

Pakistan out-spun Australia by five wickets in the first one-day international in Rawalpindi on Saturday. 

Updated on: May 31, 2026 12:55 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

Pakistan out-spun Australia by five wickets in the first one-day international in Rawalpindi with spinner Arafat Minhas becoming the first home bowler to take five wickets on ODI debut on Saturday.

Pakistan out-spun Australia by five wickets in the first one-day(AFP)

Minhas finished with 5-32 as an under-strength Australia were bowled out for 200 in 44.1 overs before Pakistan chased down the target in 42.3 overs for a memorable win in their 1,000 ODI.

Babar Azam notched a 94-ball 69 while Ghazi Ghori hit an impressive 92-ball 65 as Australia's inexperienced spinners failed to match Pakistan slow bowlers on a dry spin-assisting Pindi Stadium pitch.

Azam and Ghori added 127 runs for the third wicket after Sahibzada Farhan (28) and Maaz Sadaqat (eight) fell with the score at 49.

Azam hit four boundaries and a six while Ghori's knock had eight hits to the rope before both falling to pacer Nathan Ellis, but with just 16 to win that did not hurt Pakistan.

Abrar returned for his second spell to dismiss Renshaw while Arafat completed his five-wicket haul by Nathan Ellis for eight.

Short hit six boundaries in his fourth ODI half century while Renshaw's knock had five boundaries and a six.

The remaining two matches are in Lahore on Tuesday and Thursday.

sh/ksb

 
pakistan cricket australia
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Pakistan outspin Australia in milestone ODI as Arafat Minhas scripts major record
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.