Home / Cricket / Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, and another overseas cricketer test positive for Covid-19 ahead of LPL

Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, and another overseas cricketer test positive for Covid-19 ahead of LPL

Tanvir, who is part of Kandy Tuskers franchise, and Singh, who is with Colombo Kings, have tested positive for the virus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the T20 event.

cricket Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Colombo
Sohaul Tanvir
Sohaul Tanvir(Twitter)
         

Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir and Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Singh have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the inaugural Lankan Premier League (LPL) beginning November 26, dealing a fresh blow to the organisers.

ESPNcricinfo reported on Friday that Tanvir, who is part of Kandy Tuskers franchise, and Singh, who is with Colombo Kings, have tested positive for the virus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the T20 event.

Tanvir has come into the tournament as a replacement after fellow Pakistani Wahab Riaz and England’s Liam Plunkett withdrew.

Both Tanvir and Singh are expected to be out for at least two weeks.

Tuskers coach Hashan Tillakaratne said they need someone to replace Tanvir.

“We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir,” the former Sri Lakan batsman told the website.

LPL organisers have also had to endure withdrawals of top draws like Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan is also in Sri Lanka to compete in the event.

