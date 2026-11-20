A new-look Pakistan romped to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second cricket test on Friday for its first series win in two years in this format. Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis (R) congratulates Pakistan's Aamer Jamal (2R). (AFP)

Pakistan raced to 90-2 in 13 overs within the first session on Day 4 to win the series 1-0 after Sri Lanka was bowled out for 316 in the second innings, setting up a slender lead of 89 runs.

Azan Awais made 32 not out and allrounder Aamer Jamal, promoted to bat at No. 4, smacked five fours and a six in an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls to earn Pakistan only its third win from 11 matches in this World Test Championship cycle.

Sri Lanka conceded a 227-run lead after falling to Pakistan's seamers for just 98 runs inside the first two sessions on Day 1.

Milan Rathnayake delayed the inevitable with an unbeaten 66 in the second innings as Mohammad Abbas (3-55) wrapped up Sri Lanka's second innings in his first over on Friday by trapping Asitha Fernando lbw. Sri Lanka had resumed on 309-9.

Opener Tayyab Arif (13) and Mohammad Taha (4), two of the four Pakistan players to debut in this series, were dismissed before Jamal blazed Pakistan to victory with his aggressive stroke play.

Arif was bowled by Lahiru Kumara before Fernando had Taha lbw off a delivery that nipped back into the batter.

Pakistan’s previous series win was against England in 2024 on rank-turners at Multan and Rawalpindi.

The first test was drawn at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which hosted both tests after second match was shifted from Lahore due to smog levels.

With the series loss Sri Lanka wrapped up its all-format tour to Pakistan, losing the T20 series 2-1 and the final of ODI tri-series to Pakistan after knocking out England.