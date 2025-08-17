Pakistan selector fires shot before India clash at Asia Cup, drags volatile ‘situation surrounding two nations’ in PC

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament is still 20 days away, but all eyes are on the Group A encounter between India and Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. The situation has been tense between the two countries ever since the Pahalgam terror attack and retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Calls are growing in India asking the BCCI to boycott the game against Pakistan, keeping the natural interest and mood of the nation in mind. However, as of now, the stage is set for the game to go ahead. India could likely face Pakistan thrice in Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan selectors and head coach Mike Hesson announced the 17-member squad on Sunday. Salman Ali Agha will lead the side. There is no place for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. However, Pakistan chief selector Aqib Javed feels a lack of experience won't deter his team as they have the arsenal to beat India in the eight-team tournament.

The Men's Asia Cup will begin on September 9 in the UAE. India, Oman, Pakistan and the UAE are placed in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka make up Group B.

The tournament's final will be played on September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. India has the hosting rights for the tournament.

“This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket. Every player knows this,” Javed told reporters on Sunday.

“Our squad can beat any team. Everyone is ready. Everyone knows the situation surrounding the two countries. But we don't need to put extra pressure on them,” he added.

Situation regarding India and Pakistan



Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists, the calls have been growing in India to boycott Pakistan at every level, be it sports or entertainment. After the Operation Sindoor, which targeted military camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), it was believed that BCCI would also take a hard stance against cricketing ties with the neighbours.

However, many were shocked when Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi announced the schedule for the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan might potentially square off on three occasions in the tournament, provided they make it to the Super 4s and the final.

Several MPs have also raised their voices in the Indian parliament, asking the BCCI not to proceed with the game against Pakistan.

Recently, the India Champions were set to play the Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. However, the organisers cancelled the group stage game following social media outrage.

Later, India Champions pulled out of the semi-final against Pakistan, giving the latter a walkover.