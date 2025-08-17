No Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam as Pakistan name Asia Cup squad; Fakhar Zaman returns

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced Pakistan's 17-man squad for the upcoming UAE T20 tri-series and the subsequent Asia Cup, also to be played in the UAE. Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain of the squad, which does not feature either Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan. Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam not named in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Babar last played a T20I game in December 2024. He later participated in the 2025 PSL season, scoring 56*, 53*, and 94 in his last seven appearances for Peshawar Zalmi. The former captain was more recently part of the PDI series in the West Indies, where he scored 47, 0 and 9 in the three matches. Rizwan, too, was not picked for Pakistan's recent T20I series in Bangladesh and the West Indies, but did play in the ODIs in the Caribbean, where he scored 16 and 0.

The squad includes prominent senior players like Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf, and youngsters - Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris will also look to leave their mark in the upcoming competitions.

Salman Mirza, 31, has also been retained after his impressive show in Bangladesh, where he claimed seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.21.

"We have retained Salman Mirza because of his performance in Bangladesh," Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, said in the press conference following the squad announcement.

The tri-series will feature Afghanistan, Pakistan, and UAE and will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 29 August to 7 September. It will be followed by the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Tri-series schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan

30 August – UAE v Pakistan

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan

4 September – Pakistan v UAE

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE

7 September – Final

ACC Asia Cup T20 2025 (Pakistan fixtures, Super Fours and Final)

12 September – Oman v Pakistan, DICS

14 September – India v Pakistan, DICS

17 September – UAE v Pakistan, DICS

20-26 September – Super Fours fixtures (Abu Dhabi and Dubai)

28 September – Final, DICS