Pakistan suffer huge blow ahead of India tie as Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

Pakistan on Sunday suffered a huge blow ahead of their blockbuster meeting with India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai as star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the entire tournament with a knee injury. Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks of rest implying that he is likely to miss the T20I series against England as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afridi had incurred a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists have now advised him a rest for at least a month which means that the youngster will miss two big series for Pakistan, but is expected to be back ahead of Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reacts ahead of India vs Pakistan blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 tie: 'Without a doubt it's high-pressure game'

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro: “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”

Afridi will meanwhile remain with the Pakistan squad as he completes his rehabilitation. PCB will later name a replacement player for Afridi for the Asia Cup tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON