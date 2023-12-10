close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Pakistan team in Australia without a doctor

Pakistan team in Australia without a doctor

PTI |
Dec 10, 2023 09:57 AM IST

Pakistan team in Australia without a doctor

Sohail Saleem, who was named as the official team doctor for the series in Australia and New Zealand, is yet to join the team.

HT Image
HT Image

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is still trying to get a visa for Dr Saleem and as soon as it comes he will join the side in Australia in time for the first Test in Perth,” a reliable source in the PCB said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He said similarly former Test batsman, Shoaib Muhammad, who was named manager of the Pakistan junior side taking part in the Asia Cup in UAE, has also been unable to leave with the squad.

"Shoaib had some expired passport issues which the board is sorting out and hopefully he will also soon reach UAE to take charge,” the source said.

Ironically even the off-spinner, Sajid Khan, who is set to replace Abrar Ahmed in the Pakistan squad in Australia has also had his departure delayed due to visa issues.

The source admitted before naming the officials in any touring squad, the board should make it certain they will leave with their teams on schedule.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest cricketnews, and Live score along with India vs South Africa Series and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out