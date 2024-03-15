Pakistan to host first tri-series after 20 years ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; New Zealand, South Africa to feature

Pakistan's Cricket Board said on Friday it will host South Africa and New Zealand in a one-day international tri-series, the country's first tournament involving three nations after a gap of 20 years. International cricket only fully returned to Pakistan in 2020, following attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.(AFP)

The series was greenlit on the sidelines of an International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, according to Pakistan's board.

Pakistan was stripped of its right to co-host the World Cup two years later, with security concerns lingering in the aftermath of those attacks.

The country last hosted a tri-series in 2004, which involved Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Newly elected PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the tri-series will serve as a build-up to the eight-nation Champions Trophy, the first ICC event in the country since the 1996 World Cup.

"The tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament," Naqvi said in the PCB release.

"The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil."

Rawalpindi and Lahore to host 5 T20s against New Zealand next month

Pakistan will host New Zealand in a five-match Twenty20 series next month as part of its preparations for the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday said Rawalpindi will host three games on April 18, 20 and 21 and the remaining two will be played at Lahore on April 25 and 27.

New Zealand will likely be missing several frontline players including Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, who will be playing in the Indian Premier League.

New Zealand beat Pakistan 4-1 at home in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s debut Twenty20 international series as skipper earlier this year.

“This tour symbolizes the deep-rooted ties and mutual respect that define the relationship between our two cricketing nations,” Usman Wahla, the PCB’s director of international cricket, said.

“Our avid cricket fans and the people of Pakistan will welcome the New Zealand team again. We hope to have yet another competitive series which is a key part of our buildup to this year’s ICC T20 World Cup.”