Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: AFG rebuild vs PAK; Rauf, Hasnain strike in Sharjah Super 4 showdown
- Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan face Afghanistan in their Super 4 stage fixture of Asia Cup 2022, in Sharjah on Wednesday. Follow here live cricket score and updates of PAK vs AFG T20 Asia Cup match.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Stage, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming to post a strong target, Afghanistan are two wickets down vs Pakistan in their Super 4 stage clash of Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Wednesday. Initially, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl. The Babar Azam-led side defeated India in their Super 4 opener, winning by five wickets. Mohammad Rizwan was in dominating form with the bat as Pakistan chased down a target of 182 runs, reaching 182 for five in 19.5 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 71 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan took two wickets to restrict India to 181 for seven in 20 overs. On the other hand, Afghanistan crashed to a shocking defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in their Super 4 opener, losing by four wickets despite a knock of 84 runs off 45 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghans won all their group stage matches and also defeated the hosts in the tournament opener. They will be aiming to stage a comeback and get their campaign back on track. A win for Pakistan will send them to the final to face Sri Lanka, who have already reached the title clash. Meanwhile, a win for Afghanistan will mean that they will still be in contention for a spot in the final alongwith Pakistan and India.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:18 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: IBRAHIM ZADRAN ATTACKS!
A length delivery by Rauf and Zadran hammers it over the covers for a four! TOP SHOT!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:16 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR! WIDE OF DEEP MID-WICKET!
A full delivery by Nawaz, on the stumps. Karim dissects it between long-on and deep mid-wicket for a four!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:12 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: One run, AFG 64/2 (9)
A short length delivery by Shadab, outside off. Karim pulls it towards deep midwicket for a single.
After nine overs, Afghanistan: 64/2
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:08 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR!
A length delivery by Nawaz, outside off. Zadran cuts it to the right of short third for a four!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 08:05 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: One run, AFG 48/2 (6)
A tossed up delivery by Nawaz, on off. Zadran gets it past Rauf at mid-off, who is ball-watching. He fumbles and takes his time to try a direct hit. One run.
After six overs, Afghanistan: 48/2
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:59 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: OUT!
A length delivery by Hasnain and around off, middle. Zazai fails to hit it well, ends up trying to direct it towards short midwicket, but it finds the gap between bat and pad.
Hits the leg stump!
Zazai b Hasnain 21 (17)
In walks, Karim.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:55 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR!
A length delivery by Hasnain and Zazai hammers it wide of short fine leg for a four!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:51 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: OUT! HARIS RAUF REMOVES RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ!
THE BIG ONE FOR RAUF!
A length delivery and around off. Gurbaz fails to connect and it smashes into the off stump!
Gurbaz b Rauf 17 (11)
In walks, Zadran.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:50 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR!
A length delivery by Rauf, outside off. Zazai smacks it through covers for a four!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:46 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: FOUR! CARVES IT BETWEEN BACKWARD POINT AND SHORT THIRD!
A good length delivery by Naseem and Zazai carves it between backward point and short third for a four!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:44 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! AFG 20/0 (2)
A full delivery by Hasnain, on off. Gurbaz manages to glance it over the leaping fielder at deep square leg. Just goes over him and Gurbaz sighs in relief!
After 2 overs, Afghanistan: 20/0
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:43 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: SIX!
A short delivery by Hasnain, on the stumps. Gurbaz swivel-pulls it to deep backward square leg boundary for a smashing six!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:39 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Three runs
A full delivery by Naseem, outside off. Gurbaz drives it wide of mid-off. Babar chases it and pulls it back to save a run. Three runs!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:34 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: No run! OUTSIDE EDGE!
A good length delivery by Naseem and Zazai gets beaten on the outside edge! Pakistan think to review but don't at the end! RIGHT FROM THE START!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:31 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: The action begins!
Zazai and Gurbaz to open for Afghanistan. Naseem to bowl for Pakistan.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:07 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:07 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'Will try to put a big score', says Mohammad Nabi
After toss, Nabi said, "No we would have bowled first. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board. It is always a tough game against Pakistan."
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:05 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'The mood is cool and calm', says Babar Azam
After the toss, Babar said, "We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that's why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team."
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 07:04 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Babar Azam wins toss!
Babar Azam has won the toss! Pakistan to bowl vs Afghanistan!
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 06:55 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Toss coming up!
Toss is coming and is set for 7:00 PM IST.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 06:39 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: India banking on AFG win
A win for Pakistan will mean a berth in the final for Babar Azam's side. Sri Lanka have already the final, having beaten India in their previous Super 4 fixture. With two defeats in the Super 4 stage, India will be banking on Afghanistan to win. A win for Afghanistan will make the race for the other spot in the final extra intense and will put Nabi's side, Pakistan and India in contention.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 06:28 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'We have planned against Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan', says AFG bowling coach Umar Gul
Afghanistan bowling coach Umar Gul, who is also a former Pakistan cricketer, said in the pre-match press conference, "Babar and Rizwan are world-class players. Definitely, we have planned against them as professionals as we do for the other teams. So obviously, we are hoping that our players can execute those plannings against them."
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 06:12 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Afghanistan's previous Super 4 outing
Having won all their group stage fixtures, Afghanistan were given a reality check by Sri Lanka in their Super 4 opener. A knock of 84 runs off 45 balls by Gurbaz helped Afghanistan post 175 for six in 20 overs, with Madushanka taking two wickets for Sri Lanka. Chasing a target of 176 runs, Sri Lanka reached 179 for six in 19.1 overs, despite two-wicket hauls by Mujeeb and Naveen.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 06:02 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Pakistan's previous Super 4 outing
Pakistan defeated India by five wickets on Sunday in their Super 4 opener. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Pakistan reached 182 for five in 19.5 overs with Rizwan smacking 71 runs off 51 balls. A two-wicket haul by Shadab initially helped Pakistan restrict India to 181 for seven in 20 overs.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 05:28 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Mohammad Rizwan to play - REPORT
According to cricketpakistan.com.pk, Rizwan's progress has been monitored and he will feature against Afghanistan, as revealed by a PCB source.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 05:25 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Mohammad Rizwan faces injury threat!
Rizwan sustained a strain in his right leg during the win vs India and went a precautionary MRI scan. It is not yet known if he will miss the match, considering his importance to Babar's tactical plans.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 05:24 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Mohammad Rizwan on fire!
Rizwan has become the number-one ranked T20I batter for the first time in his career, removing Babar from top spot. Rizwan has been in fine form in the ongoing Asia Cup and hammered 71 runs in the Super 4 win vs India.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 05:21 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Head-to-head
In T20Is, both sides have met only twice, with Pakistan winning both games in 2013 and 2021.
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 05:03 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Squads
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad
-
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 04:58 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's crunch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan, straight from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Toss is expected to be at 7:00 PM IST, with play to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!