Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK look to extend supremacy, AFG eye another upset
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: After enduring tough defeats in their previous two encounters, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to return to winning ways when they meet Afghanistan in Match 22 of World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Monday. Afghanistan too head into the contest on the back of a 149-run mauling against New Zealand and will be looking for their second win in the tournament.
If we look at both the sides, Pakistan appear as favourites on paper, however, the Chepauk track, which has a reputation of assisting the spinners, will definitely raise Afghanistan's hope. The team has a promising spin line-up with Rashid Khan leading the department. He is assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi in this department. However, the problem for Afghanistan has been their batting, which has been inconsistent.
If we move our focus to Pakistan, they too have problems of their own. Despite assembling a good squad, the unit has failed to click and managed win against smaller opponents such as the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka. The team then endured a dramatic collapse against India and failed to put a fight against Australia. Pakistan will hope for a strong show against Afghanistan. Although a defeat won't hurt much, but they'll look to grab the valuable two points and give others a strong competition in the race for semifinals.
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 12:15 PM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Stats attack
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who generally operates with the new ball at least by what we saw in the Asia Cup and the ongoing World Cup, needs three more wickets to reach 100 ODI wickets. He'll be the third Afghanistan player to achieve the feat.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 11:55 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Who said what
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: “We have played four matches and we are 2-2. We are confident. We accept that we did not play well in the last two matches. We will have to perform up to the mark.” - Imam-ul-Haq ahead of Afghanistan encounter
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 11:30 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Points table
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: A look at the points table ahead of PAK vs AFG.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 11:19 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: FORM GUIDE (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Afghanistan: LWLLL
Pakistan: LLWWL
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 11:14 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Head-to-Head at World Cup
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: The two sides have met once in the showpiece event, which was in the previous edition held in England. Then both the sides had engaged in a low-scoring thriller, which Pakistan eventually won by three wickets.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 11:09 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Head-to-Head
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: If we look at the head-to-head records, Afghanistan are yet to defeat Pakistan in ODIs.
The two sides have met seven times previously in the 50-over format.
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 10:56 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: How have Afghanistan fared so far
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh (Bangladesh won by six wickets)
Afghanistan vs India (India won by eight wickets)
Afghanistan vs England (Afghanistan won by 69 runs)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan (New Zealand won by 149 runs)
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 10:52 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: How have Pakistan fared so far
Pakistan vs Netherlands (Pakistan won by 81 runs)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Pakistan won by six wickets)
Pakistan vs India (India won by seven wickets)
Australia vs Pakistan (Australia won by 62 runs)
- Mon, 23 Oct 2023 10:41 AM
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, World Cup encounter in Chennai. The match starts at 2:00 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 1:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match.