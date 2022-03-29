Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS Live on TV and Online

PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming: The white ball leg of Australia's historic tour of Pakistan begins on Tuesday with the first ODI. The series, and the subsequent lone T20I will be played in Lahore, with the matches being shifted from Rawalpindi due to political tensions in the country. Australia ran out as victors in the three-match Test series, winning the final match after the first two ended in draws. Pakistan will now be hoping that they can get off to a winning start in the ODIs so as to avoid another series defeat at home.

Here are the live streaming details of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia:

When is the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played on Tuesday (March 29).

At what time does the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia start?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia being played?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which TV channel will broadcast the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be available on the Sony Liv app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.