Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: AUS set for PAK challenge as Cummins and co. begin historic tour

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Australia will face Pakistan in the three-match Test series, beginning Friday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. This historic event will be seen by a huge crowd as tickets for the match have been sold out. The Test series between the two sides is named the Benaud-Qadir series, after legendary Australia all-rounder Richie Benaud and Pakistani leg-spinner Abdul Qadir. This will be the first visit by Australia since 1998. This time, Kangaroos will play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I match against the hosts. This is Australia's first away tour in Tests since before the beginning of the pandemic, with the side's last away series win in the longest format dating back to 2016.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Mark Steketee, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.