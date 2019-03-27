Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI in Abu Dhabi: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat in the third one-day international against Pakistan. The tourists, who lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning both the first two games by eight wickets in Sharjah, brought in fast bowler Pat Cummins for Jhye Richardson who dislocated his shoulder on Sunday and has returned home. Another fast bowler, Jason Behrendorff, replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile in the line-up. Pakistan also made two changes, bringing in fast bowlers Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan -- for their first games of the series -- in place of Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Abbas. ((Live cricket score and updates))

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (capt), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Junaid Khan

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff

