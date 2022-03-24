Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Live Updates from Lahore
- Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Follow live score and updates from PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Brilliant bowling performance by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia an upper hand as Pakistan got bundled out at 268 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here in Lahore on Wednesday. At Stumps, Australia's score read at 11/0 with the visitors leading by 134 runs. David Warner (4*) and Usman Khawaja (7*) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics