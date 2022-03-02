Pakistan vs Australia: Test series trophy renamed to honour two legendary spinners

Test series between Australia and Pakistan has been named ‘Benaud-Qadir Trophy', with the first series of the name set to start on March 4. The upcoming series will mark the first time in 24 years that Australia will play a Test series in Pakistan and the trophy has been named after former spinner and their former captain Richie Benaud, and former Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir.

Current captains Pat Cummins and Babar Azam unveiled the trophy at the Rawalpindi Stadium, where the first Test will be played from Friday. Australia are making their first visit to Pakistan for a Test series since 1998, when Mark Taylor's side won a three-match series 1-0.

Benaud was the part of Australia's first Test in Pakistan in 1956 – the country's first ever in Asia – and top scored with a second-innings fifty in what was an eventful affair played on a matting pitch in front of a passionate home crowd in Karachi, and resulted in a heavy defeat for the visitors.

He was then skipper when Australia returned in 1959, his first away series as captain, which the tourists won 2-0. After retirement, Benaud embarked on a highly successful career as a broadcaster, becoming a staple in cricket commentary over the years. Benaud died aged 84 in 2015.

Qadir was credited for reviving the art of leg-spin bowling in 1970s and 80s, and Benaud was said to have held him in very high regard.

The crafty leg-spinner took 236 wickets in 67 Tests for Pakistan, with 45 of those coming in 11 Tests against Australia.

Qadir played three Test series against Australia, at home in 1982 and 1988, as well as in Australia in 1983-84 when he claimed a five-wicket haul in that summer's Boxing Day Test.

Australia's tour of Pakistan will consist of three Test matches, as many ODIs and a lone T20I.