‘The King’: Despite being dismissed on 1, Babar Azam scripts yet another record in T20Is

Pakistan captain Babar Azam scripted yet another record despite being dismissed on 1 in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday. The 27-year-old is now the leading run-getter among the Pakistan cricketers in the shortest format of the game.

Babar stands top in the list with 2515 runs from 69 matches and is followed by veteran Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, who have 2514 and 2423 runs from 119 and 124 matches respectively.

Azam had a good outing in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where the team reached the final four stage before being eliminated by eventual champion Australia in the semi-final.

In the T20 World Cup, he was the leading run-scorer of the tournament as he amassed 303 runs from six matches at an average of 60.6. He also slammed four half-centuries, with 70 against debutant Namibia being his highest.

In the match against Bangladesh, the visitors decimated the hosts with Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan scalping two wickets each.

In response to Bangladesh's 108/7, Fakhar Zaman played an unbeaten knock of 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan chased down the total with eleven deliveries to spare.

With the win they also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

