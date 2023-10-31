Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar Azam and Co. look to rise above turmoil

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan's World Cup campaign have spectacularly fallen apart ever since their match against the arch-rivals India. This has resulted in all kinds of turmoil for them back home starting with selectors being ...Read More sacked to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials leaking private test messages with the captain. Amid all this comes their final chance at keeping their faint semi-final hopes alive as they face Bangladesh in match 31 of the 2023 World Cup.

Babar Azam and Co. began their campaign with a 81-run win against Netherlands, and then made it back-to-back with a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. But their winning run came to a shocking end, as they crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against India in their next match, followed by a 62-run loss vs Australia. In their last two matches, Pakistan crashed to defeats against Afghanistan and South Africa.

On the other hand, Bangladesh began their campaign with a win against Afghanistan. But since then, they haven't failed to register a single win, dropping to ninth place in the standings. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. defeated the Afghans by six wickets in their opener, but then lost to England by 137 runs in their next game. In their third match, they lost once again to New Zealand, by eight wickets. In their last three matches, they lost to India (by seven wickets), South Africa (by 149 runs) and Netherlands (by 87 runs).