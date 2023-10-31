News / Cricket / Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar Azam and Co. look to rise above turmoil
Live

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar Azam and Co. look to rise above turmoil

Oct 31, 2023 10:59 AM IST
OPEN APP

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of PAK vs BAN from the 2023 WC at the Eden Gardens here.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan's World Cup campaign have spectacularly fallen apart ever since their match against the arch-rivals India. This has resulted in all kinds of turmoil for them back home starting with selectors being ...Read More sacked to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials leaking private test messages with the captain. Amid all this comes their final chance at keeping their faint semi-final hopes alive as they face Bangladesh in match 31 of the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:(Hindustan Times)

Babar Azam and Co. began their campaign with a 81-run win against Netherlands, and then made it back-to-back with a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. But their winning run came to a shocking end, as they crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against India in their next match, followed by a 62-run loss vs Australia. In their last two matches, Pakistan crashed to defeats against Afghanistan and South Africa.

On the other hand, Bangladesh began their campaign with a win against Afghanistan. But since then, they haven't failed to register a single win, dropping to ninth place in the standings. Shakib Al Hasan and Co. defeated the Afghans by six wickets in their opener, but then lost to England by 137 runs in their next game. In their third match, they lost once again to New Zealand, by eight wickets. In their last three matches, they lost to India (by seven wickets), South Africa (by 149 runs) and Netherlands (by 87 runs).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, PAK vs BAN World Cup 2023: Pakistan full squad

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, PAK vs BAN World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman

  • Oct 31, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, PAK vs BAN World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, PAK vs BAN World Cup 2023: As far as poor form goes, Pakistan and Bangladesh have given England a run for their money. The two sides have been dismal for much of the World Cup, Pakistan ever since their third match against India, Bangladesh, well, throughout the tournament. As is often the case, off-field drama has somewhat overshadowed the teams' campaigns, particularly in Pakistan's case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world cup
live

PAK vs BAN Live Score, World Cup 2023: Babar and Co. look to rise above turmoil

cricket
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 10:59 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of PAK vs BAN from the 2023 WC at the Eden Gardens here.

Live live Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023:(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Zaka Ashraf said I'm giving you Babar's screenshot, show it on live TV'

ARY News anchor, Badami said the last-minute decision to leak Babar Azam's chat on live TV was made due to a message from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.

PCB chief Zaka Ashraf and Pakistan captain Babar Azam
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 10:15 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: Pre Quarter-final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 11:00 AM

Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Pre Quarter-final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 11:00 AM

live Gujarat vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Pre Quarter-final 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 10:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023: PAK vs BAN head-to-head and form guide

Pakistan face Bangladesh in their upcoming 2023 World Cup match, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Here are their head-to-head and form guide.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(AFP)
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 09:00 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘ICC rankings are skewed because we don’t play in India…': Pakistan head coach

For Pakistan head coach Bradburn, the ICC rankings are "skewed" as his team doesn't get to play in India.

Babar Azam (R) and Shaheen Afridi(L) of Pakistan Cricket Team during practice session at Eden Garden ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Kolkata(Hindustan Times)
cricket
Published on Oct 31, 2023 08:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan can still qualify for World Cup semifinals if Australia, Afghanistan…

Mathematically, Pakistan can still qualify for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals but they would need a lot of results to go their way.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam having a look at the Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata(HT file image/Samir Jana)
cricket
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 10:14 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'His front foot goes nowhere': Misbah, Akram point out India's 'weakest link'

Former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram had intriguing takes on Shreyas Iyer's form and suggested changes in India's XI at World Cup 2023.

Misbah Ul Haq and Wasim Akram have identified India's only topic of concern.(Getty Images)
cricket
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 07:28 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'PCB doesn't want us to win World Cup': Pakistan player's serious allegations

The problems in the Pakistan side are deep-seated with a senior player levelling a serious allegation against PCB for hampering the team's World Cup campaign.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 30, 2023, on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 31, 2023 06:40 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

World Cup season: Rugby lessons for cricket but DRS better than TMO

The two tournaments overlapped for the first time because India chose to host the Cup at the start of its season

Virat Kohli (L) and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate their victory at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and England.(AFP)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 11:28 PM IST
BySharda Ugra

Clinical Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to get another World Cup 2023 win

A superb all-round display saw Afghanistan win by seven wickets and add two crucial points to their tally

Afghanistan's players acknowledge the crowd after winning their match against Sri Lanka during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Pune(AP)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 10:59 PM IST
ByAditya Chaturvedi, Pune

Stage set for India vs South Africa World Cup blockbuster at Eden: Graeme Smith

The former SA captain says the match between World Cup's top teams will be an occasion to remember for SA players

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith(Getty)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 10:29 PM IST
BySanjjeev K Samyal, Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai

Uncle Percy, cricket’s first superfan, dies aged 87

At a time superfans didn’t exist as a concept or even a dream, Percy was a regular fixture at matches featuring Sri Lanka

Percy Abeysekera began his travels to cheer for the Lankan cricket team from the 1979 World Cup
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 10:31 PM IST
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

World Cup 2023: Chasing perfection, the India way

Only West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka have won an ODI World Cup without losing a game. Can India pull off a similar run?

Team India is on a roll and it requires something really special to end their juggernaut.(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2023 10:14 PM IST
ByVivek Krishnan

World Cup 2023: Pakistan and Bangladesh in clash of stragglers

Champions Trophy qualification is motivation for Shakib; world rankings skewed, says Bradburn

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (L) attends a practice session at the Eden Gardens.(AFP)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 07:31 PM IST
ByDhiman Sarkar, Kolkata

The World Cup boost that goes beyond cricket

The tournament is not just about the ICC or the BCCI but it also brings lots of fringe benefits as it supplements the ancillary economy.

For a lot of Indian fans, World Cup 2023 could be their dream come true.(AFP)
cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2023 06:54 PM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Aditya Chaturvedi, Mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out