Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2018: Liton falls, BAN three down

Live Updates: Bangladesh have lost three early wickets in the match and they are in deep trouble. Junaid Khan picked the wickets of openers Soumya Sarka and Liton Das, while Shaheen Afridi castled Mominul Haque. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza opted to bat first in this virtual semi-final clash.

17:42 hrs IST Boundary Finally, Shaheen Afridi bowls a loose delivery and he pays for it with a boundary. Short and wide from the left-arm pacer and Mushfiqur Rahman cuts the ball for a boundary towards third man.





17:34 hrs IST Pak on top The pacers have put Pakistan firmly on top in the match as they have gotten rid of three Bangladesh wickets. Junaid Khan and Shaheen Afridi have use of the slight movement available but it is their variations that have troubled the batsmen most.





17:26 hrs IST Another wicket The Pakistan pacers are on fire here as Junaid Khan now gets rid of Liton Das. The right-hander was beaten by pace and his stumps were taken apart by the part. Junaid picks his second wicket of the day as Bangladesh have lost their third wicket now.





17:21 hrs IST Clean bowled! Shaheen Afridi has gotten rid of Mominul Haque as Bangladesh have now lost their second wicket of the day. After getting hit for a boundary, Afridi bowls a bit short and the batsman misses the ball and it crashes into the stumps. Bangladesh are now in deep trouble so early in the match.





17:15 hrs IST First wicket Junaid Khan has provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough as he has removed opener Soumya Sarkar for 0. The southpaw tried to pull a short delivery but the ball took a top-edge and Fakhar Zaman took an easy catch on the leg side.





17:11 hrs IST Maiden over Shaheen Afridi has started ever better as his first over of the innings is a maiden. The lanky left-handed pacer didn’t give any room to Liton Das and bowled six dot deliveries.





17:07 hrs IST Good first over Junaid Khan gets off to a good start in the match as he concedes just three runs from the first over. Pakistan will expect more of the same from the other new-ball bowler Shaheed Afridi.





17:00 hrs IST Virtual semi-final begins Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will be opening the innings for Bangladesh while Junaid Khan has the new ball in his hand. We are underway here in Abu Dhabi as the virtual sem-final begins.





16:54 hrs IST National Anthem time The players are now making their way into the middle and they will line-up for their respective national anthems. A lot is at stake today and the teams will look to give it their all in Abu Dhabi.





16:42 hrs IST Crucial players out Star all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is not playing this game as he suffered a fractured finger recently. While as for Mohammed Amir, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed didn’t say why he has been replaced by Junaid Khan in the playing XI.





16:36 hrs IST Playing XIs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wk/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman





16:31 hrs IST Toss Bangladesh have won the toss and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has opted to bat first against Pakistan in this do-or-die encounter. Remember everyone that the winner of this clash will enter the final and the losing team will be out of the tournament.





16:25 hrs IST Tournament form Pakistan have played four matches in the tournament so far and they won two and lost two — both losses came against India, one in the group stage and the second in the Super Four stage. As for Bangladesh, they beat Sri Lanka and lost to Afghanistan in the group stage, while in the Suer Four, they lost to India and then beat Afghanistan.



