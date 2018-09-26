Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2018: Liton falls, BAN three down
Catch all the action of the Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh through our live blog.
17:42 hrs IST
Boundary
17:34 hrs IST
Pak on top
17:26 hrs IST
Another wicket
17:21 hrs IST
Clean bowled!
17:15 hrs IST
First wicket
17:11 hrs IST
Maiden over
17:07 hrs IST
Good first over
17:00 hrs IST
Virtual semi-final begins
16:54 hrs IST
National Anthem time
16:42 hrs IST
Crucial players out
16:36 hrs IST
Playing XIs
16:31 hrs IST
Toss
16:25 hrs IST
Tournament form
16:15 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: Bangladesh have lost three early wickets in the match and they are in deep trouble. Junaid Khan picked the wickets of openers Soumya Sarka and Liton Das, while Shaheen Afridi castled Mominul Haque. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza opted to bat first in this virtual semi-final clash.
Boundary
Finally, Shaheen Afridi bowls a loose delivery and he pays for it with a boundary. Short and wide from the left-arm pacer and Mushfiqur Rahman cuts the ball for a boundary towards third man.
Pak on top
The pacers have put Pakistan firmly on top in the match as they have gotten rid of three Bangladesh wickets. Junaid Khan and Shaheen Afridi have use of the slight movement available but it is their variations that have troubled the batsmen most.
Another wicket
The Pakistan pacers are on fire here as Junaid Khan now gets rid of Liton Das. The right-hander was beaten by pace and his stumps were taken apart by the part. Junaid picks his second wicket of the day as Bangladesh have lost their third wicket now.
Clean bowled!
Shaheen Afridi has gotten rid of Mominul Haque as Bangladesh have now lost their second wicket of the day. After getting hit for a boundary, Afridi bowls a bit short and the batsman misses the ball and it crashes into the stumps. Bangladesh are now in deep trouble so early in the match.
First wicket
Junaid Khan has provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough as he has removed opener Soumya Sarkar for 0. The southpaw tried to pull a short delivery but the ball took a top-edge and Fakhar Zaman took an easy catch on the leg side.
Maiden over
Shaheen Afridi has started ever better as his first over of the innings is a maiden. The lanky left-handed pacer didn’t give any room to Liton Das and bowled six dot deliveries.
Good first over
Junaid Khan gets off to a good start in the match as he concedes just three runs from the first over. Pakistan will expect more of the same from the other new-ball bowler Shaheed Afridi.
Virtual semi-final begins
Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar will be opening the innings for Bangladesh while Junaid Khan has the new ball in his hand. We are underway here in Abu Dhabi as the virtual sem-final begins.
National Anthem time
The players are now making their way into the middle and they will line-up for their respective national anthems. A lot is at stake today and the teams will look to give it their all in Abu Dhabi.
Crucial players out
Star all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan is not playing this game as he suffered a fractured finger recently. While as for Mohammed Amir, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed didn’t say why he has been replaced by Junaid Khan in the playing XI.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(wk/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Toss
Bangladesh have won the toss and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has opted to bat first against Pakistan in this do-or-die encounter. Remember everyone that the winner of this clash will enter the final and the losing team will be out of the tournament.
Tournament form
Pakistan have played four matches in the tournament so far and they won two and lost two — both losses came against India, one in the group stage and the second in the Super Four stage. As for Bangladesh, they beat Sri Lanka and lost to Afghanistan in the group stage, while in the Suer Four, they lost to India and then beat Afghanistan.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh. India have already sealed a place in the final of the competition and the winner of this match will play the ‘Men in Blue’ on Friday. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh haven’t played at their best in the tournament will look for a big win today and enter the final.